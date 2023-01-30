Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!

Rehearsals begin today!

Jan. 30, 2023 Â 

Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals begin today for the new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony AwardÂ® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy AwardÂ® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Platt and Diamond will lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as 'Jim Conley,' Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as 'Governor Slaton,' Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as 'Old Soldier/Judge Roan,' and Paul Alexander Nolan as 'Hugh Dorsey.' They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Britt Craig,' Kelli Barrett as 'Mrs. Phagan,' Courtnee Carter as 'Angela,' Eddie Cooper as 'Newt Lee,' Erin Rose Doyle as 'Mary Phagan,' Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as 'Tom Watson,' Danielle Lee Greaves as 'Minnie McKnight,' Douglas Lyons as 'Riley,' and Jake Pedersen as 'Frankie Epps.'

The cast is completed by Florrie Bagel as 'Nurse,' Stacie Bono as 'Sally Slaton,' Max Chernin as 'Mr. Turner,' Emily Rose DeMartino as 'Essie & Others,' Christopher Gurr as 'Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy,' Beth Kirkpatrick as 'Nina Formby,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Monteen & Others,' Sophia Manicone as 'Iola Stover,' William Michals as 'Detective Starnes,' Jackson Teeley as 'Officer Ivey,' and Charlie Webb as 'Young Soldier.'

The swings for Parade will be Harry Bouvy, Tanner Callicutt, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Prentiss E. Mouton, and Aurelia Williams. Ryan Vona will be the standby for Leo Frank.

Parade will play Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) with previews starting Tuesday, February 21 ahead of a Thursday, March 16 official opening night. This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, August 6 only. Tickets for the highly anticipated production are on sale via www.paradebroadway.com, www.telecharge.com, or by calling 800 447 7400. The box office of the Jacobs Theatre will open on Friday, February 3.

Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

The creative team for Parade includes Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (choreography), Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey (scenic design), Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty (costume design), Tony Award nominee Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Drama Desk Award nominee Jon Weston (sound design), Tony Award nominee Sven Ortel (projection design), Tom Watson (hair and wig design), Tom Murray (music director/conductor), Kimberlee Wertz (music coordinator), Telsey + Co/Craig Burns, CSA (casting director), and Justin Scribner (production stage manager). Parade was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince.

Parade is produced by Seaview, Ambassador Theatre Group, Alex Levy, Kevin Ryan, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Creative Partners Productions, Marcia Goldberg, John Gore Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tom Tuft, Benjamin Simpson, Nathan Vernon, Brian & Nick Ginsberg, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Roth-Manella Productions, Chutzpah Productions, 42nd.club, Ahava 72 Productions, The Andryc Brothers, The Array, At Rise Creative, Caiola Jenen Productions, Coles Achilles, deRoy Brunish Productions, Fakston Productions, Federman Batchelder, Pencil Factory Productions, Renard Lynch, Robin Merrie, Rubin Stuckelman, Runyonland Sussman, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, and New York City Center.


