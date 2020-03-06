Broadway League Adds Sanitizer Dispensers in Broadway Lobbies to Fight Spread of Coronavirus

As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, the Broadway League has issued an updated statement to keep theatregoers informed:

The Broadway League is closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation on behalf of the Broadway community. The safety and security of our theatregoers and employees is our highest priority. We are following the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in all of our theatres and offices as all productions continue to play as scheduled. We have significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public and backstage areas beyond the standard daily schedule, and we have added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers for public use in the lobby of every theatre. We invite patrons to make use of soap, paper towels, and tissues available in all restrooms. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in response to changing conditions.

Anyone who is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, or who is not feeling well, is encouraged to stay home and contact the point of purchase for more information about ticket exchanges and policies.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You