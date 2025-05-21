How Kat Ibasco Has Worn 'Courage' as Her Greatest Design

Written by: Tom White

From the bustling streets of Manila to the bright lights of Broadway, Kat Ibasco’s story is one of determination, resilience, and artistry. Today, she’s a costume designer pushing the visual language of theatre and film, however, her journey to creative fulfillment has been anything but easy.

Born in the Philippines, Kat found her sanctuary in the arts. “Theatre gave me a lifeline,” she reflects. A school drama program became a space where she could express herself, process hardship, and begin to imagine a different future. It was not too long before she discovered her niche in costume design; an artform that combined her love of history, psychology, storytelling, and fashion.

From Broadway to beyond

At just 12 years old, Kat moved alone to Hong Kong, and later on to the United States. “I had to build everything from the ground up every few years,” she says. Whether in Boston for undergrad or New York for grad school, each step required bravery, adaptability, and faith in her own vision.

Still in her early 20s, Kat made her Broadway debut as part of the costume team for Here Lies Love, an all-Filipino musical set in her homeland. The experience was a personal and professional milestone, made even more powerful by her connection with Clint Ramos, the first person of color to win a Tony for costume design. “Seeing someone who looked like me succeed on that scale lit a fire in me,” she says.

A growing portfolio of success

But Kat’s story is not just about breaking in. It’s also about staying in and standing out. Her growing resume spans acclaimed productions such as Cult of Love, Urinetown, A Raisin in the Sun, and the environmentally-themed Walden, which she describes as one of her most personal works. She is also expanding into film, working on short films and exploring vertical media formats; a reflection of her curiosity and instinct for innovation.

With every project, Kat carries more than fabric and fittings. She brings a distinct voice shaped by identity, experience, and a belief in storytelling as transformation. “Costume design isn’t just about aesthetics,” she explains. “It’s about serving the emotional and narrative core of a piece.”

A thought leader in her profession

Her advice for other aspiring creatives? Grit and grace go hand in hand. “Being good at your craft isn’t enough. You have to be memorable,” Kat says. “People remember how you make them feel. So show up with kindness, with strength, and with clarity about who you are.”

She’s also a firm believer in treating one’s career like a business. “Create your own network. Don’t wait for one to appear,” she says. “Follow up, show up, and nurture relationships with sincerity. In this industry, the job often goes to the one who’s kind, consistent, and top of mind.”

As someone often underestimated for her feminine presentation, Kat has learned to embrace her uniqueness. “People see the stilettos and assume I’m high-maintenance. I let that disarm them. Then I show them the discipline and precision I bring to every decision, every stitch, every hour on set.”

Ambitions that go beyond accolades

Looking ahead, Kat dreams of becoming the first Chinese-Filipino to win an Emmy, an Oscar, and a Tony. But her ambitions go far beyond accolades. She envisions bringing world-class theatre back to the Philippines, and uplifting the next generation of artists by sharing her experience, her platform, and her belief that anything is possible when you lead with authenticity.

“Know your worth,” she says to other artists. “Your voice is your greatest strength.” And if Kat Ibasco’s journey teaches us anything, it’s that no matter where you begin… grace, grit, and belief in your story can take you anywhere, even to the world stage.

Photo Credit: Kat Ibasco