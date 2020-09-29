House Democrats Introduce #SaveOurStages in Updated Heroes Act

The Act would provide $10 billion in assistance to entertainment venues.

Just yesterday, House Democrats submitted an updated version of The Heroes Act, including the Save Our Stages Act, which would provide $10 billion in assistance to entertainment venues across the country.

The bill reads in Section 619 that the act "1. authorizes $10 Billion for the SBA to make grants to eligible live venue operators, producers, promoters, or talent representatives to address the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain live venues. 2. The SBA may make an initial grant of up to $12 million dollars to an eligible operator, promoter, producer, or talent representative; and a supplemental grant that is equal to 50% of the initial grant. 3. Such grants shall be used for specified expenses such as payroll costs, rent, utilities, and personal protective equipment."

Earlier this month, Senator Chuck Schumer; Thomas Schumacher, Chairman of the Broadway League; Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League; and Broadway stars including Laura Benanti and more gathered in Duffy Square in support of the proposed Save Our Stages Act.

Meanwhile, as BroadwayWorld reported in June, Broadway performances will remain suspended through at least January 3, 2021.

