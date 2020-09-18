Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sen. Chuck Schumer, Laura Benanti & More Gather in Support of Save Our Stages Act: Watch the Full Press Conference

The event took place today at Duffy Square.

Sep. 18, 2020  

Senator Chuck Schumer; Thomas Schumacher, Chairman of the Broadway League; Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League; and Broadway stars including Laura Benanti and more gathered today in Duffy Square in support of the proposed Save Our Stages Act.

Watch the full press conference below:

The Save Our Stages Act is a bill which would provide much-needed financial support for theatrical productions and many others nationwide.


