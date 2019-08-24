Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Presents A Tribute To Doctor Who

Every year the Doctor visits Cherry Pitz on her birthday. This year is no different! Cherry wants the new female version of the Doctor to visit so they can have a good old fashioned girl's night out, but other incarnations of the Doctor keep showing up. But it is Cherry's birthday and she is holding out for her favorite gal pal. Meanwhile the Tardis has brought a collection of burlesque performers that are truly out of this world.

Hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad, with performances by Brief Sweat, Luna Lee, Miranda Raven and Matt Knife. Dahlia Dolorosa will be shaking it up with gogo before the show and Miss Union Jack will be making a special appearance as the 13th Doctor!

On the footsteps of Hotsy Totsy Burlesque's successful Harry Potter, Game Of Thrones and Star Wars tribute shows, Cherry Pitz and Joe the Shark present a burlesque tribute to BBC's long running science fiction series, Doctor Who! This is one of our best loved annual events. This year as we sit and hold out until 2020 for the next adventure with the new female Doctor, Hotsy Totsy gives a bit of Doctor Who love to hold us over.

Eleven years ago, Cherry Pitz and Joe the Shark partnered up to produce Hotsy Totsy Burlesque and it's been a fabulous ride! We play to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy often declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 11th year looking forward to the rhinestones, glitter and mayhem the next 10 years shall bring!

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and He Who Should Not Be Named! The ladies promise you beautiful, clothing-averse women, lots of laughs, spinning tassels, and flying underpants. So join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

For tickets go to: www.slipperroom.com

Doors 7:00 / Show at 8:00

www.hotsytotsyburlesque.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You