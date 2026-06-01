Hot Tickets of the Week: Discounts for SCHMIGADOON!, CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting June 1, 2026.

Buena Vista Social Club

Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club is now the winner of four Tony Awards! A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is bornand one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Read More:BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Tributes HAMILTON at Dance-Along Performance Hosted By Lin-Manuel Miranda

CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Andrew Lloyd Webbers worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

Read More:Andrew Lloyd Webber Makes Guest DJ Appearance at CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

Schmigadoon!

New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town thats a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople wont stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true lovewhich may or may not be with each other.

Read More:Did Somebody Say Corn Puddin?! Learn the Tony-Nominated Choreo from SCHMIGADOON!

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfoldalong with a dash of riotous audience participation.

Read More:First Look at Jon Cryer in THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The Lost Boys

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalkas long as you ignore all the Missing posters. When a mother and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her familys life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michaels new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Read More:Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan Sing 'Wild' in THE LOST BOYS

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

An original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father hes never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to runincluding picking up the grooms estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

Read More:TWO STRANGERS Releases 'If I Believed' Music Video