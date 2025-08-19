Hot Tickets of the Week: HOUSE OF MCQUEEN, RAGTIME, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting August 18, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

House of McQueen

House of McQueen is a sexy, flamboyant, irreverent, and poignant theatrical portrait that unravels the enigma of fashion icon Alexander McQueen (played by Bridgerton star Luke Netwon). Utilizing immersive technology—including over 1,000 square feet of LED screens —the show transforms the theater into an interactive fusion of fashion show, play, and rock concert.

Read More:Luke Newton-Led HOUSE OF MCQUEEN Unveils Full Cast and Creative Team

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride

Hot off the record-breaking success of his Emmy-nominated “GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time): Tom Brady” for Netflix, Jeff Ross offers audiences a strikingly rare insight into his life with Take A Banana For The Ride, a hilarious and cathartic comedic experience about life and human resilience. Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, this exhilaratingly intimate one-man show offers a peeled back look into the heart and soul of America’s Roastmaster – but don’t expect to get away un-skewered.

Read More:Review Roundup: JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE Opens On Broadway

Oh, Mary!

Oh, Mary! is now a two-time Tony-winning play! Award-winning actress and Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon has taken over as 'Mary Todd Lincoln’ alongside Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Kumail Nanjiani, 2025 Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie, and Jenn Harris for performances through September 28 at the historic Lyceum Theatre

Read More:Jinkx Monsoon, Michael Urie, and More Take First Bows in OH, MARY!

Ragtime

A strange, insistent music is coming back to Broadway. Lear deBessonet’s inaugural season as Lincoln Center Theater's Artistic Director will open with a new production of her acclaimed New York City Center Gala revival of RAGTIME, starring Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz. RAGTIME is a sweeping musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother. All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Read More:Watch the RAGTIME Cast Perform the Title Song at Lincoln Center

Romy & Michelle: The Musical

For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. When Romy and Michele are invited to their ten year high school reunion Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally re-invent themselves. With an ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired score, Romy & Michele: The Musical is an absolute feel-good joyride.

Read More:Tickets On Sale Now For ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL