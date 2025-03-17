Hot Tickets of the Week: DEAD OUTLAW, REDWOOD, and More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting March 17, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

Dead Outlaw

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

Read More: Good and Dead: David Yazbek & Erik Della Penna Unpack the Music of DEAD OUTLAW

Floyd Collins

See Jeremy Jordan onsatge in Floyd Collins- based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus.

Read More: Jeremy Jordan Says FLOYD COLLINS Is an 'Incredible Challenge'

Redwood

Idina Menzel is back on Broadway! In Redwood, Jesse seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever.

Read More: Forces of Nature: Kate Diaz & Tina Landau Break Down the Music of REDWOOD

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Hear the best of Stephen Sondheim in Old Friends- a great big Broadway show born out of Cameron Mackintosh and Stephen Sondheim’s lifetime of friendship and collaboration. The two of them came up with the idea during the pandemic, drawing on the many shows that they had done together in collaboration with their good friend Julia McKenzie.

Read More: Cameron Mackintosh Is Bringing Sondheim Home

Real Women Have Curves

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

Read More: How Joy Huerta & Benjamin Velez Found the Sound of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES