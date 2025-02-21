News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Hot Goss Brings Comedy Based Off Your Real Life Gossip To The Pit This Spring

Hot Goss is a former San Francisco improv team transplanted to NYC

HOT GOSS! is coming to The PIT Annex on Saturday, March 1 @ 10:30 PM and Friday, April 4, May 2, & June 6 @ 9 PM with a comedy show inspired by real life gossip. Six comedians take the stage and perform an improvised show based off of real gossip from an audience volunteers.

From rumored affairs, workplace drama, and cheating YouTube influencers, it's a night guaranteed to bring surprises and non-stop laughs.

Hot Goss is a former San Francisco improv team transplanted to NYC! From the producers of San Francisco Main Stage shows ("Alexa, Improvise", "The Confessional") and performers from the sold-out Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows ("5 Mistakes That Changed History"). The cast is comprised of Adam Conrad, Brisa Freitas, Hans Fricke, Jo Olivera, Max Lelu, and Zeb Kessler.
 






