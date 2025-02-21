Hot Goss Brings Comedy Based Off Your Real Life Gossip To The Pit This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HOT GOSS! is coming to The PIT Annex on Saturday, March 1 @ 10:30 PM and Friday, April 4, May 2, & June 6 @ 9 PM with a comedy show inspired by real life gossip. Six comedians take the stage and perform an improvised show based off of real gossip from an audience volunteers.

From rumored affairs, workplace drama, and cheating YouTube influencers, it's a night guaranteed to bring surprises and non-stop laughs.