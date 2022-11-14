Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture to Present Jane Bunnett & Maquque This Month

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture to Present Jane Bunnett & Maquque This Month

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque will perform an exhilarating evening of their Afro-Cuban jazz.

Nov. 14, 2022  

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture will present Jane Bunnett & Maquque on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. on the stage of the Repertory Theater at Hostos Community College, 450 Grand Concourse (at 149thStreet), in the Bronx. Named by NPR Music "The New Queens of Afro-Cuban Jazz", the members of Bunnett's all-female Cuban group Maqueque are coming direct from Canada and Cuba for this special engagement. Together - live and on the stage at Hostos - Jane Bunnett & Maqueque will perform an exhilarating evening of their Afro-Cuban jazz. Tickets are on sale at www.hostoscenter.org or at the Hostos Box Office, opened Mon-Fri, from 1pm to 4pm and 2 hours before the shows. Call for tickets at (718) 518-4477.

Jane Bunnett is the acclaimed and 3x Grammy Award-nominated musician known for her creative integrity, improvisational daring and courageous artistry. Her exploration of Afro-Cuban melodies and her ability to embrace and showcase the rhythms and culture of Cuba have been ground-breaking. In 2013 she formed Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, creating something new and phenomenal in the world of jazz by forming her all-female band of young brilliant Cuban musicians. Adept at all forms of Cuban music, jazz and classical as well as dance and pop music - Jane Bunnett & Maqueque is one of the top groups on the jazz scene. Jane's 2019 album with Maqueque On Firm Ground/Tierra Firme, incorporates ideas from the jazz world and the vast well of Cuban music, receiving glowing reviews including by the prestigious Downbeat magazine. CDs will be on sale at the Hostos Center concert on the night of the performance.

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque are Jane Bunnett, soprano saxophone & flute; Joanna Tendai Majoko, vocals; Mary Paz Fernandez, congas & vocals; Dánae Olano, piano; Tailin Marrero, acoustic & electric bass; Sanah Kadoura, drums.

Tickets are available at www.hostoscenter.org or by calling (718) 518-4455. Hostos Box Office hours are Mon. to Fri., from 1 PM to 4 PM and two (2) hours before showtime.

ABOUT JANE BUNNETT

Five-time Juno Award winner, Jane Bunnett has turned her bands and recordings into showcases for the finest musical talent from Canada, the US, and Cuba. She has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, received The Order of Canada, The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, and, most recently, The Premier's Award for Excellence. With Maqueque, Bunnett has created something new and phenomenal in the world of jazz. What started out five years ago as a project to record and mentor young brilliant Cuban female musicians, has become one of the top groups on the North American jazz scene. In the last year, they have played in major jazz festivals like Newport and Monterey, been featured on NPR's program Jazz Night in America, were nominated for a Grammy Award for their newest release, Oddara, and, most recently, were voted as one the top ten jazz groups by the prestigious DownBeat magazine's critic's poll.

ABOUT THE HOSTOS CENTER FOR ARTS & CULTURE:

The Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture consists of a museum-grade art gallery, a 367-seat Repertory Theater, and a 900-seat Main Theater, presenting artists of national and international renown. It is easily accessible from Manhattan, Queens and New Jersey and is a mere 15 minutes by subway from midtown Manhattan. www.hostoscenter.org

ABOUT HOSTOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE:

Hostos Community College is an educational agent for change, transforming and improving the quality of life in the South Bronx and neighboring communities since 1968. Hostos serves as a gateway to intellectual growth and socioeconomic mobility, and a point of departure for lifelong learning, success in professional careers, and transfer to advanced higher education programs. Hostos Community College is part of CUNY, the nation's leading urban public university serving more than 480,000 students at 24 colleges. https://www.hostos.cuny.edu/




Related Stories
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Launch Vintage Apparel Collection Photo
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Launch Vintage Apparel Collection
In anticipation of its 35th anniversary in New York City, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is launching The ’88 Collection: special vintage apparel inspired by the original 1988 Broadway merchandise.
TCG to Honor Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson Jackson Photo
TCG to Honor Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Theatre Communications Group has announced that the 2023 TCG Gala: Our Stories will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. The Gala will honor Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson and will include festive performances, inspiring speakers, and a celebratory dinner.
Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY To Make American Debut This March Photo
Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY To Make American Debut This March
Following a record-breaking seven year run in the United Kingdom, Immersive Everywhere’s critically acclaimed immersive production of The Great Gatsby, created and directed by Alexander Wright, will make its New York debut at The Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel New York (870 Seventh Avenue), a Highgate managed hotel.
LaChanze & More Announced as New BTU Executive Committee Photo
LaChanze & More Announced as New BTU Executive Committee
Black Theatre United has announced its new Executive Leadership Committee which includes President LaChanze, Vice President Michael McElroy, Secretary Lisa Dawn Cave, Treasurer Norm Lewis and Compliance Officer Tamara Tunie.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 11/14: Mike Birbiglia's THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL Opens, and More!Wake Up With BWW 11/14: Mike Birbiglia's THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL Opens, and More!
November 14, 2022

Top stories include reviews for Mike Birbiglia's The Old Man and the Pool, which opened on Broadway last night!
Darren Criss to Join HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 24th Anniversary Parking Lot Tour in Los Angeles This SundayDarren Criss to Join HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 24th Anniversary Parking Lot Tour in Los Angeles This Sunday
November 12, 2022

According to a post on Stephen Trask's Instagram stories, Darren Criss will be joining the Hedwig and the Angry Inch 24th Anniversary Parking Lot tour on Sunday, November 13 at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. The performance will take place at The Hollywood Roosevelt.
Interview: Playwright Yilong Liu and Director Chay Yew Talk GOOD ENEMY At Minetta Lane TheatreInterview: Playwright Yilong Liu and Director Chay Yew Talk GOOD ENEMY At Minetta Lane Theatre
November 12, 2022

Audible Theater presents the world premiere production of Good Enemy. Read our interview with the show's author, Audible Theater Emerging Playwright Yilong Liu and its Obie Award-winning director, Chay Yew.
Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard in Times SquarePhotos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard in Times Square
November 11, 2022

See photos and watch video of cast members from Broadway's Take Me Out taking a field trip to Times Square to see their brand new billboard! 
OHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush TicketsOHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush Tickets
November 11, 2022

Preview performances for playwright Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders begin Friday, November 11 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available via digital lottery.