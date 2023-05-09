Hostos Center For The Arts And Culture to Present the Spanish Harlem Orchestra This Month

With three Grammy Award wins and three Grammy nominations (the most recent for Imágenes Latinas 2022), the Spanish Harlem Orchestra with Oscar Hernández returns triumphantly to Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:00 pm (EDT). Joining them are special guest artists Ray De La Paz, one of the greatest "soneros" (vocalists) in Salsa, who made history with Louie Ramírez and Ray Barretto - and Miguel Zenón, the multiple Grammy Award-nominated alto saxophonist who perfects a fine mix between the sounds of Puerto Rico and Jazz.

The stellar evening takes place in the Main Theater of Hostos Community College at 450 Grand Concourse (at 149th Street) in the Bronx. Tickets are available to purchase online at www.hostoscenter.org, by calling 718-518-4455 (M-F, 9am-5pm), or by visiting the Hostos Box Office Window, Mon-Fri, from 1pm to 4pm and beginning at 6pm on the day of the concert. Hostos Community College can be reached by the IRT 2, 4, 5 Trains and the Bronx Bx1, Bx2, Bx19 buses to 149th Street & Grand Concourse. By car, the College is off Exit 3 of the Major Deegan Expressway (I-87).

About The Artists:

Spanish Harlem Orchestra is the three-time Grammy Award-winning Salsa and Latin Jazz band that sets the gold standard for excellence in authentic, New York style, salsa and Latin jazz. In 2000, producer Aaron Levinson approached Oscar Hernández about the idea of assembling a Latin jazz orchestra. Two years later, the debut recording from the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Un Gran Día en el Barrio, went on to receive a Grammy nomination for "Best Salsa Album." The ensemble has traveled the world and released seven records, its eighth one Imágenes Latinas in 2022, which earned a Grammy Award nomination for "Best Salsa Album" at this year's ceremony. Based on the success of their first album, Hernández and SHO began touring, recording and wowing audiences all over the world.

Oscar Hernández is a Bronx native, a four-time Grammy Award Winner, and one of the most gifted and prominent pianist/arrangers of contemporary Latin, Latin-jazz and salsa music. He has achieved legendary status for his prolific career performing and recording with world renown artists such as Tito Puente, Celia Cruz, Julio Iglesias, Juan Luis Guerra, Ray Barreto, Johnny Pacheco, Ismael Miranda, Pete 'El Conde' Rodríquez, Libre, Grupo Folkórico Experimental, and many more. Oscar was responsible for charting the musical course of Rubén Blades' band "Seis Del Solar" becoming Blades' pianist, arranger and musical director. He was Musical Director/Conductor, arranging and producing the music for Paul Simon's Broadway musical The Capeman. He continues to be in demand as one of the top pianists, arranger/composers and bandleaders in his field.

Ray De La Paz is one of the greats of salsa who has made history with Louie Ramírez and Ray Barreto. He is a Grammy nominated musician, singer and composer born in New York City of Puerto Rican descent. His career in Salsa started in the early 1970s, joining groups in which he found his distinctive singing style, influenced by Héctor LaVoe and Justo Betancourt. He joined Louie Ramírez' band and recorded on many of his albums, such as Súper Cañonazos con Louie Ramírez and Sabor con Clase. In the late 1970's he joined Ray Barretto's band, recording vocals on over four albums including Rican/Struction and Giant Force. In 2002, his musical career led him to the Spanish Harlem Orchestra with Oscar Hernández recording on their debut album Un Gran Día en El Barrio. Ray De la Paz's musical journey continues with numerous international tours around the world.

Miguel Zenón is a multiple Grammy Nominee, as well as a Guggenheim and MacArthur Fellow, widely considered as one of the most groundbreaking and influential saxophonists and composers of his generation. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Zenón has released fifteen recordings as a leader, including his latest, Música De Las Américas and the Grammy Nominated El Arte Del Bolero. As a sideman he has worked with luminaries such as David Sánchez, Danilo Perez, Ray Barreto, Andy Montañez, and Jerry Gonzalez & The Fort Apache Band, to name a few. Zenón has given lectures and master classes at institutions all over the world and is a permanent faculty member at New England Conservatory and The Manhattan School of Music. In 2011 he founded Caravana Cultural, a program which presents free-of-charge Jazz concerts in rural areas of Puerto Rico.