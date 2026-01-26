Honky Tonk Chicks To Compete on Netflix's STAR SEARCH Reboot

Honky Tonk Chicks, a vocal group founded by performer Bailey Purvis (National tours of Bring It On and Mamma Mia!), are set to compete and perform on Netflix's Star Search on Tuesday, January 27.

The group features musical theatre performers Becca Andrews, who has appeared in numerous productions, including Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Jenna in Waitress, and Kate Gulotta, a Top 3 finalist on The Search for Roxie, with additional credits including the national tours of South Pacific and An American in Paris.

Choreography for the group is by Sarah Crane, a Carbonell Award nominee for Associate Director/Choreographer of Jersey Boys, whose performance credits include the First National Tours of Mean Girls and The Prom. Musical arrangements are by composer and singer Amanda D'Archangelis, known for her work on Radium Girls, Musical Destroyer, and Single Rider: The Musical.

Episodes of the new reboot of Star Search air live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT and will include real-time voting to let the viewers help determine which contestants move forward. Audiences can vote for the Honky Tonk Chicks by Wednesday, January 28, at 9:00 PM EST to help advance the group to the next round of the competition.

Each episode of the show spotlights up-and-coming performers across numerous categories, including music, dance, variety, comedy, magic, and juniors, as they compete head-to-head for their shot at stardom.

The newly reimagined series draws on the legacy of Star Search, which helped launch the careers of global icons like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler, and many others. Having first debuted in 1983, the show has been off the air for 20 years.