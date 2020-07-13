Hong Kong Disneyland to Close July 15 Over Surging Virus Cases
With new media reports that Hong Kong Disneyland will close after 52 new cases of COVID in the city, new questions are being raised about whether Disney will move forward with the reopening of Epcot and Hollywood Studios as planned. Hong Kong Disneyland is scheduled to close July 15, the very same day that Epcot and Hollywood Studios are scheduled to open to the public for the first time.
As Walt Disney World opened two of its parks, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, over the weekend, Florida added more than 40,000 new COVID cases. The opening was marred by universally bad reviews in the media.
"Given that Hong Kong Disneyland will be closing this week, does Disney still plan to reopen Hollywood Studios and Epcot without any plan to test its performers?" said Brandon Lorenz, Actors' Equity's National Director of Communications. "With coronavirus cases surging in Florida, there is no better time for Disney to commit to a strong safety plan that includes testing for performers."
Deadline has reported:
"News of the theme park closure comes two days after Disney reopened Disney World despite a significant rise in virus infection rates in Florida. The media giant has gradually been trying to reopen the gates of its parks around the world. The sites are a major source of revenue but also present a nest of logistical challenges as health officials and political leaders grapple for solutions and infection rates fluctuate."
