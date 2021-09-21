Holly-Anne Delvin Joins Forces With Fireman Hospitality Group

Acclaimed producer and director, Holly-Anne Devlin has joined forces with the Fireman Hospitality Group to present a variety of new immersive productions curated specifically for multiple Fireman properties, including Speakeasy at Bond 45 at the Edison Hotel (221 W 46th Street), New York, New York at Brooklyn Diner (155 W 43rd Street), and Wine Lovers The Musical at Redeye Grill (890 7th Avenue).

"Witnessing the overwhelming success of Speakeasy in Times Square this summer was thrilling, said producer and director, Holly-Anne Devlin. "It proved to me that people are ready to laugh, celebrate life, and feel remarkable joy again. I'm honored to have the opportunity to continue to support our neighborhood, our artists, and our hospitality workers by building an expanded entertainment partnership with the legendary Shelly Fireman, who is the definition of New York - resilient, brilliant, and wildly creative. Now is the time for all things tipsy, tasty, and fabulous - and we're bringing it all to you in a phenomenal package!"

"You can't have New York City without marvelous food, excellent entertainment, and fantastic company, and we're bringing you an opportunity to experience all three at once!" said restaurateur, Shelly Fireman. While I'm known as a restaurateur, I'm also an artist and I truly understand how healing and powerful the arts can be. The combination of food and magical entertainment overwhelms the senses in the best of ways, and with these new shows we have the ability to bring back light and joy and a little razzle dazzle to New York City which is what all of us need right now."

Speakeasy, the critically acclaimed supper club burlesque experience, will resume performances at Bond 45 by popular demand on Friday, November 12th at 8pm.. "A bawdy, boozy night of revelry that goes down easy," Speakeasy is "an intoxicating musical mashup" (Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide) that originally opened earlier this summer for a limited engagement that was extended twice. After a brief hiatus, the popular experience will return once again with original cast members and a cavalcade of exciting Broadway guest stars and new nightlife acts.

Hailed as a "deliciously decadent," (Newsbreak) "dazzling, splashy, sexy, and intoxicating," (New York Theatre Guide) Speakeasy is an all-in-one immersive mixology experience that combines the worlds of burlesque, cirque, illusionists, and musical theater with a decadent cocktail, dining, and nightclub experience.

Tickets for SPEAKEASY start at $85 and are available now via TodayTix. Each ticket comes with five decadent cocktails designed by the master mixologists of Fireman Hospitality Group and are served alongside a sinful snack. Additional dining options from Bond 45's menu are also available to complete the supper club experience.

New York, New York is where the party never stops! Come join Broadway's brightest talent as they belt out your favorite tunes, get you up on your feet, and make you feel like the star that you are! This sparkling musical review will debut at the Brooklyn Diner in the heart of Times Square on Friday, September 24th at 7 PM. The review will play Fridays and Saturdays from 7 - 8 PM and includes a delicious three course pre-fixe menu beginning at 6pm or choose a la carte food and beverage items for a $50 minimum spend. Feeling thirsty? Specialty cocktails including the "Brooklyn Bridge" and the "Cyclone," a delicious spiked milkshake, top off this sparkling evening! Call 212-265-5400 or visit Brooklyn Diner for reservations. Book early to get the best seats in the house!

Wine Lovers The Musical will bring love, laughter, and six glasses of wine to terrifically tipsy guests at the Redeye Grill, starting this December 2021. Hailed as a "great evening out" by the New York Post, "Wine Lovers has something for everyone - beginners and wine snobs alike! You'll be drunk in love over this unique, witty show!" (DrVino.com). Wine Lovers is a global wine tasting sensation that has been running for sixteen years worldwide and has been seen by over two million guests. Tickets for Wine Lovers The Musical go on sale this fall on TodayTix.

All three shows are the brainchild of producer and director, Holly-Anne Devlin, and produced in partnership with the legendary Shelly Fireman. Devlin made news city-wide as one of the most prolific producers working to keep New York City's arts and culture scene alive during the pandemic. She produced dozens of outdoor events that benefited out-of-work arts workers and featured stars such as Bernadette Peters, Matthew Broderick, Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, André De Shields, and hundreds of others. Her "Hell's Kitchen Happiness Krewe" has performed throughout the pandemic in hard-hit midtown Manhattan aiming to bring life back to the beleaguered area that has suffered greatly from shuttered theaters and restaurants.

For more information on Speakeasy, please visit speakeasytimessquare.com.