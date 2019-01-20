His Last Laugh- Mike Birgiglia's THE NEW ONE Plays Final Performance Today

Click Here for More Articles on MIKE BIRBIGLIA'S THE NEW ONE

Mike Birbiglia will have the last laugh! The Broadway engagement of The New One, directed by Seth Barrish, plays its final performance today, January 20, following 81 performances and 18 previews.

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt(Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery).

Mike Birbiglia's The New One is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios, Chris and Crystal Sacca, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, JAM Theatricals, Ashley DeSimone, Jamie deRoy,Caroline Hirschand Lucas McMahon. Ira Glass is Executive Producer and Joe Birbiglia is Associate Producer.

Before the final performance, we're flashing back to opening night!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You