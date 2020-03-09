Hillary Clinton Will Deliver Closing Keynote Address At Women's Day On Broadway

In celebration of International Women's Day, Disney on Broadway is honored to announce that Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton will deliver The Closing Keynote Address at The 3rd Annual Women's Day On Broadway: The Decade Ahead And How Women Will Shape It this Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at The New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City.

Hillary Rodham Clinton has spent four decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of State, and presidential candidate.

Hillary Clinton was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 26, 1947. After graduating from Wellesley College and Yale Law School, she began her life-long work on behalf of children and families by joining the Children's Defense Fund.

In 1974, she moved to Arkansas, where she married Bill Clinton and became a successful attorney while also raising their daughter, Chelsea.

As First Lady of the United States, from 1993 to 2001, Hillary Clinton championed health care for all Americans and led successful bipartisan efforts to improve the adoption and foster care systems, reduce teen pregnancy, and create the Children's Health Insurance Program.

In 2000, Clinton made history as the first First Lady elected to the United States Senate, and the first woman elected to statewide office in New York. As Senator, she worked across party lines to expand economic opportunity and access to quality, affordable health care. After September 11, 2001, she helped to rebuild New York and provide health care for first responders.

In 2007, she began her historic campaign for president, winning 18 million votes and becoming the first woman to ever win a presidential primary or caucus state.

In her four years as America's chief diplomat and the President's principal foreign policy adviser, Clinton led the effort to restore America's leadership in the world. She negotiated a cease-fire in Gaza that defended Israel's security and headed off another war in the Middle East, mobilized an international coalition to impose crippling sanctions against Iran, and championed human rights around the world, as she has her entire career.

In 2016, Clinton made history again by becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major U.S. political party. As the Democratic candidate for president, she campaigned on a vision of America that is "stronger together" and an agenda to make our economy work for everyone, not just those at the top., earning the support of nearly 66 million Americans.

Hillary Rodham Clinton is the author of eight best-selling books, including her campaign memoir, What Happened, and The Book of Gutsy Women, with Chelsea Clinton.

She and President Clinton reside in New York, have one daughter, Chelsea, and are the proud grandparents of Charlotte, Aidan, and Jasper.

Following its launch in 2018, the event aims to engage attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a day of open and honest dialogue about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond, immersing participants and audience members in a series of conversations, inspiring each attendee to drive change and make an impact.

Other panelists include (in alphabetical order): Renee Blinkwolt, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Linda Cho, Elaine Davidson, Tamsen Fadal, Tracy Geltman, Mandy Gonzalez, Katori Hall, LaChanze, Lisa McNulty, Lucy Moss, Leslie Papa, Diane Paulus, Elizabeth Stanley, Sonya Tayeh, Diep Tran, Beth Williams and Schele Williams.

Programming outline:

The event will kick off with opening remarks from Diane Paulus (Director, Jagged Little Pill) followed by the first panel "Spotlighting Marquee Women," moderated by PIX 11's "Broadway Profiles" host Tamsen Fadal. Perspective from the creative forces behind this season's Broadway shows. Panelists include Linda Cho (Costume Designer, Grand Horizons and The Great Society), Lucy Moss (Co-Writer and Co- Director, Six), Elizabeth Stanley (Actress, Jagged Little Pill) and Sonya Tayeh (Choreographer, Moulin Rouge! and Sing Street).

The next conversation, "Reshaping Your Story," will feature insight from women in the theater industry that have decided to pivot their professions due to personal decisions or circumstances beyond their control. Kristin Caskey (Executive Vice President of Content and Creative, Ambassador Theatre Group) moderates and the panelists include Tracy Geltman (Chief Operating Officer, Stacey Mindich Productions), Leslie Papa (President, Vivacity Media Group), Beth Williams (Producer, Grove Entertainment) and Schele Williams (Director, Aida North American Tour).

Diep Tran (Features Editor, Broadway.com) will moderate the final panel, "Far From Finished," featuring Renee Blinkwolt (Managing Director, Ars Nova), Lisa McNulty (Producing Artistic Director, Women's Project Theater), Katori Hall (Book Writer, TINA) and LaChanze (Tony Award Winning Actress). This conversation focuses on the challenges women face in the theater industry and some of the solutions they or their organizations have implemented to help fix them.

New this year, after our final panel there will be a career coaching exercise with esteemed executive coach Elaine Davidson. Davidson, who spent 2 decades working for some of the world's most prominent consulting and financial services firms, will be joined by Dolores Hirschmann, an internationally recognized coach and TEDx organizer, for an unplugged discussion about women in the workplace and their ascent to leadership.

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Mandy Gonzalez will serve as co-hosts for the day and ASL interpretation will be provided throughout the event.

In addition to announcing some of the panelists for this year's Women's Day on Broadway, Women of Broadway is proud to announce its inaugural advisory committee, formed to lead the year-round strategy and execution of all events related to Women's Day on Broadway. The committee is led by, Anne Quart (Vice President of Production & Co- Producer), who is joined by two other women from within Disney Theatrical Productions, Myriah Bash (General Manager) and Liz Botros (Manager Domestic Touring & Planning), along with three women from the community, Kristin Caskey (Executive Vice President of Content and Creative, Ambassador Theatre Group), Katie Dalton (Executive Vice President, Audience Rewards), and Valerie Lau-Kee Lai (Producing Director, Broadway Cares).

"Women's Day on Broadway" will be held on Tuesday, March 10th, 1:00- 4:00p.m., at the New Amsterdam Theater, home of Broadway's hit musical Aladdin. Women's Day on Broadway strives to be inclusive and intersectional, and invites professionals of all gender identities and expressions working in entertainment and those interested in the topic to attend the event free of charge.

For more information and to reserve your ticket, visit the home for Women's Day on Broadway, WomenOfBroadway.com.





