Here We Go...Again? Could a Third Mamma Mia! Film Be in the Works?

With the recent theatrical release of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the stars are beginning to buzz about the potential for a third ABBA film. But according to Entertainment Weekly, it doesn't seem likely that we'll be making a return trip to the Grecian island just yet.

Amanda Seyfried, who plays Sophie, thinks it would be "ridiculous" but "anything can happen."

"I feel there is enough ABBA music for sure but I'm gonna say the same thing I said 10 years ago: I don't f-ing think so," Seyfried says. "It seems like it would be ridiculous. But now anything can happen! The only thing is I would be worried the studio would only make it to make money and, with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I know that's not the case."

Judy Craymer, the film's producer is certain about one thing: if a third film does happen, they can't wait another ten years to get it rolling.

"We don't want to be too old," she says. "I think we'll just dream about it for a bit. It's fun to think about it. What would we call it-Fernando?"

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was released in cinemas on July 20, 2018.

Reprising their roles from Mamma Mia! The Movie are Academy Award® winner Meryl Streep as Donna, Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooperreunite as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Oscar® winner Colin Firth return to play Sophie's three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry.

As the film goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present, James will play the role of Young Donna. Filling the roles of Young Rosie and Young Tanya are Alexa Davies (A Brilliant Young Mind) and Jessica Keenan Wynn (Broadway's Beautiful). Young Sam will be played by Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), while Young Bill is Josh Dylan (Allied) and Young HARRY is Hugh Skinner (Kill Your Friends).







