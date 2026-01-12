Herbert Welch Named Tour Producer For The Acting Company’s 2026 National Tour Season

The Acting Company has announced that acclaimed theatre professional Herbert Welch has been brought on as Tour Producer for the Company's 2026 National Tour Season. Welch will oversee tour production operations for the repertory season, which includes Great Expectations by Nikki Massoud, directed by Devin Brain, and William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Founded by John Houseman and Margot Harley, The Acting Company continues its long-standing mission of bringing bold, accessible, and artist-driven theatre to communities nationwide. The 2026 tour will travel to theaters, universities, and performing arts centers across the United States, with performances beginning January 13, 2025, and continuing through March 1, 2026, with additional engagements to be announced.

The tour will include performances at Rubicon Theatre Company (Ventura, CA); State Theatre New Jersey (New Brunswick, NJ); Virginia Arts Festival (Norfolk, VA); Queens Theatre (Flushing Meadows Corona Park, NY), along with venues across California, the Midwest, the Southeast, and the East Coast.

Herbert Welch brings more than eight years of experience leading national tours and large-scale productions. His recent work includes serving on the Company Management team for Hell's Kitchen: The Musical, as well as touring credits on Dreamgirls, Jason's Lyric Live!, Hideaway Circus, Anastasia, In the Heights, Memphis, Bring It On, and more. Known for his collaborative leadership and operational expertise, Welch joins The Acting Company at a pivotal moment of artistic growth and national reach.

“I am honored to join The Acting Company as Tour Producer for the 2026 Tour season,” said Welch. “This organization's legacy of developing artists and engaging communities through meaningful storytelling is deeply inspiring. I look forward to supporting this extraordinary ensemble and helping bring these productions to audiences across the country.”

Audiences can expect a dynamic repertory experience that reimagines classic works through contemporary lenses.

Great Expectations offers a vibrant, emotionally rich adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel, blending humor, heart, and modern sensibility, while A Midsummer Night's Dream delivers a fast-paced, music-infused take on Shakespeare's beloved comedy, performed by a bold ensemble of New York-based artists.

The Acting Company remains committed to Equity, Diversity, Inclusivity, and Justice, actively championing BIPOC artists and fostering anti-racist practices on and off stage as part of its responsibility to the communities it serves.

Performance dates and venues are subject to change, with more engagements to be added throughout the tour. For more information, visit theactingcompany.org and to follow Herbert Journey Follow him on instagram @herbertwelchi