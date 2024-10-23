Herb Alpert And The Tijuana Brass And Other Delights Announced At Rose Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass will celebrate the legendary trumpet player's 90th birthday in New York City with a once-in-a-lifetime performance at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 8:00PM.

For the first time in over 40 years, Alpert is reforming his iconic Tijuana Brass band (with an all-new lineup!) to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the iconic album “Whipped Cream & Other Delights”. He'll be performing hits like “The Lonely Bull,” “Spanish Flea,” “Taste of Honey” and "This Guy's In Love With You." Tickets are $49, $99 and $149 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.jazz.org starting on Friday, October 25 at 10:00AM. Rose Theater is located in Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, at Broadway at West 60th Street, 5th floor.

Herb Alpert's extraordinary musicianship has earned him five #1 hits, nine GRAMMY Awards, fifteen Gold albums, fourteen Platinum albums and he has sold over 72 million records worldwide. Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass propelled his sound into the pop music limelight, at one point outselling The Beatles two to one. In 1966, they achieved the remarkable feat of simultaneously having four albums in the Billboard Top 10 and five in the Top 20.

Herb Alpert also has the distinction of being the only artist who has had a #1 instrumental (“Rise”) and a #1 vocal record (“This Guy's In Love With You”). In 2016 the Herb Alpert Presents record label released 40 deluxe re-masters of the entire TJB catalogue plus all of Herb's solo albums from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s. In all, Alpert has recorded 50 albums and produced records for many other artists, including Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66, Stan Getz, Michel Colombier, Gato Barbieri and Alpert's wife, GRAMMY winning vocalist Lani Hall, to name a few.