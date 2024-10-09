Heléne Yorke & Michael Zegen to Star in STRATEGIC LOVE PLAY at Audible Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audible will present the New York premiere of Strategic Love Play. Previews begin November 1, with the show opening Sunday, November 10 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. The five-week run at the Minetta Lane, through Saturday, December 7, will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.



Written by Miriam Battye (“Succession,” “Beef”) and directed by Katie Posner, Strategic Love Play will star Heléne Yorke (“The Other Two,” “Masters of Sex”) and Michael Zegen (“Notice to Quit,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). The play arrives in New York following a sold-out run at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, a UK tour, and two sold-out runs at London’s Soho Theatre. Strategic Love Play was originally produced by Paines Plough, Soho Theatre, and Belgrade Theatre, in association with Landmark Theatres.



After matching online, two strangers—Heléne Yorke (“The Other Two”) and Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)—meet in real life. The vibe is off, and the conversation is a mess. Yet something is keeping them in their seats. What begins as a typical date off the apps spirals into something unexpected in a bold new production of Strategic Love Play, the show that sold out in London and took the Edinburgh Fringe by storm. From “Succession” writer Miriam Battye and director Katie Posner comes the New York debut of the award-winning, razor-sharp “comedic tour de force” (The Guardian) that The Evening Standard calls “as gripping as a friend’s rapid-fire texts from a disastrous first date.”



Kate Navin, Audible Head of Creative Development, North America, said: “After acclaimed, sold-out runs in Edinburgh and London, we’re thrilled to give Miriam Battye’s Strategic Love Play its New York premiere. Heléne Yorke and Michael Zegen along with the collective brilliance of our creative team led by Katie Posner are the perfect matches to bring this sharp comedy to theater-goers at Audible’s Minetta Lane and later to listeners globally on Audible. This is exactly the kind of timely work that we’re devoted to offering audiences for captivating live theater and audio experiences.”



The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Tei Blow (sound design), Elizabeth Allen (production stage manager), Jackson Berkley (properties), and Taylor Williams, CSA (casting). Technical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by Baseline Theatrical’s Jonathan Whitton.



Tickets are on sale now at StrategicLovePlay.com.



Heléne Yorke will not appear in performances Friday, November 15 – Sunday, November 17.

