Hayes Theater Box Office Opens 2/13 for LOBBY HERO, First Ten Buyers Get Sneak Peek at Renovated Theatre

The box office for Lobby Hero at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street) will officially open on Tuesday, February 13 at 12pm (EST). The first 10 ticket buyers in line will receive a special sneak peek of the newly renovated landmark Theater. The Hayes Theater box office will be open Tuesdays - Sundays from 12:00pm to 6:00pm or until curtain. It is closed Mondays.

Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero, directed by Trip Cullman and starring Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brian Tyree Henry, and Bel Powley, will begin previews on Thursday, March 1 and officially open on Monday, March 26. Tickets are also available at Telecharge.com or 212 239-6200.

What happens when emotions come in conflict with principles, and how do choices under pressure define who we really are? The lobby of a Manhattan apartment building is much more than a waiting area for four New Yorkers involved in a murder investigation. It's a testing ground for what happens when personal and professional personas find themselves at odds. A young security guard (Cera) with big ambitions clashes with his stern boss (Henry), an intense rookie cop (Powley) and her unpredictable partner (Evans) in Lobby Hero, the acclaimed play from the 2017 Oscar-winning writer of Manchester by the Sea.

LOBBY HERO will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Darron L West and casting by Telsey + Company.

LOBBY HERO is sponsored by American Express.

In addition to Lobby Hero, Second Stage Theater's inaugural Broadway season will include the Broadway premiere of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men, directed by Anna D. Shapiro and featuring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt. Straight White Men will begin previews on Friday, June 29, 2018 and will officially open on Monday, July 23, 2018.

Second Stage Theater's current season at The Tony Kiser Theater includes the world premiere production of Greg Pierce's Cardinal, directed by Kate Whoriskey, playing through Sunday, February 25; and the New York premiere of Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe, directed by Lila Neugebauer in June of 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

