Hayes Carll Will Perform At Le Poisson Rouge This September

Grammy-nominated artist Hayes Carll will bring his celebrated live show to Le Poisson Rouge in New York City on Thursday, September 26, 2025.

The performance is part of Carll’s We’re Only Human Fall Tour, supporting his recently released album of the same name, which arrived August 8 via Hwy 87 Records/Thirty Tigers.

We’re Only Human is Carll’s most introspective work to date. The reflective title track urges listeners to embrace imperfection and show themselves compassion, exploring themes of vulnerability, resilience, and shared humanity. “There’s no universal manual for being human,” Carll said. “We all stumble. We all fall short. So why not have a little grace for ourselves and others as we try to navigate life?”

Known for his signature blend of wit, grit, and tenderness, Carll has built a career on character-rich storytelling and heartfelt songwriting. The new album follows his acclaimed 2021 release You Get It All, and has already been lauded as one of his most personal and affecting projects.

Tickets are available now.