Havana Film Festival New York Has Been Postponed

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, The American Friends of the Ludwig Foundation of Cuba has made the difficult decision to postpone its 2020 Havana Film Festival New York, originally scheduled for April 28 to May 5, 2020. This decision was not made easily but it is necessary in order to protect the health and wellbeing of our community.

The 2020 Annual Havana Film Festival NY will be rescheduled for the Fall of 2020, and as soon as a new date has been determined, we will let you know. While we continue to monitor the ever-developing situation, please continue consulting our website for ongoing updates: www.HFFNY.com.

We greatly appreciate your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we navigate through these unprecedented times. Please feel free to reach out to us directly at info@aflfc.org any time with questions, concerns, ideas, etc.

Stay healthy, everyone! And keep creating- we need you to make and watch great stories from Cuba and Latin America on the big screen now more than ever.





