Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Harry Lennix, Vincent F. Pitta & Joshua Lamberg To Be Honored At The 2023 HeartShare Spring Gala On March 29

There will be a special tribute to William R. Guarinello, who retired in January after serving for 52 years as President and CEO of HeartShare.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Harry Lennix, Vincent F. Pitta & Joshua Lamberg To Be Honored At The 2023 HeartShare Spring Gala On March 29

Dawn Saffayeh, President and Chief Executive Officer, HeartShare Human Services of New York, announced today that the 2023 HeartShare Spring Gala will take place on Wednesday, March 29th, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The gala will honor the achievements of extraordinary individuals committed to helping people in the community live their best lives.

The 2023 HeartShare Spring Gala honorees:

· Vincent F. Pitta, Esq., Chairman and Managing Member of Pitta Bishop & Del Giorno LLC, will be honored with the 2023 HeartShare Visionary Award, which is presented to a person whose work honors our past, shapes our present, and transforms our future by building a foundation for success for HeartShare and the community it supports.

· Harry Lennix, star of the hit NBC series The Blacklist, will be honored with the 2023 Heart of a Champion Award, which is given to a person whose commitment to family and community transforms the landscape for underserved and marginalized populations.

· Joshua Lamberg, Founder and CEO, Lamb Insurance Services, will be presented with the 2023 Catherine White Achievement Award, which is presented to a person whose career achievements benefit at-risk populations, particularly those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, children, and youth.

There will be a special tribute to William R. Guarinello, who retired in January after serving for 52 years as President and CEO of HeartShare.

Rosanna Scotto, three-time Emmy-winning host of FOX 5's "Good Day New York," and Jim Kerr, legendary DJ at Q104.3 and Radio Hall of Fame Inductee, will co-host this year's gala. Both are longtime HeartShare Board Members.

"We are excited to honor Harry Lennix, Josh Lamberg, and Vincent Pitta at the 2023 HeartShare Spring Gala," says Dawn Saffayeh. "We look forward to paying tribute to Bill Guarinello for his many years of dedication and leadership of HeartShare."

HeartShare Human Services of New York nurtures and empowers children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism spectrum disorders, through education, life skills and vocational training, employment, residential, case management, recreational, individual and family supports, and health care services.

HeartShare affiliates include The HeartShare School, which offers quality education and therapies to children with autism, HeartShare Wellness, which provides therapies and counseling, as well as case management to those with developmental disabilities and people with chronic conditions, and HeartShare St. Vincent's Services (HSVS), which supports children, adults, and families living in crisis due to experiences with poverty.

Since its founding in 1914, HeartShare has expanded its reach to over 100 program sites in Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island, as well as to 60 of the 62 New York counties through energy grants to low-income families.

HeartShare is proud that 90% of all revenue goes directly to its programs and services. HeartShare is accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Services for Families and Children and is a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity.

For more information about the gala, and to purchase sponsorships, tickets, and journal ads, go to: https://e.givesmart.com/events/uTi/

For more information about HeartShare Human Services of New York, visit: https://www.heartshare.org/

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Lisa Lawer Post Named Interim Executive Director of Second Stage Theater Photo
Lisa Lawer Post Named Interim Executive Director of Second Stage Theater
Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director) has announced that Lisa Lawer Post has been named Interim Executive Director at Second Stage Theater. Ms. Post will officially join the award-winning Broadway and Off-Broadway institution on February 27, 2023.   Current Executive Director Khady Kamara will depart the company at the end of the month.
Braxton to Host STARS TONIGHT! Live Talk Show, with Guest Bebe Neuwirth Photo
Braxton to Host STARS TONIGHT! Live Talk Show, with Guest Bebe Neuwirth
THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award-nominated Broadway veteran Brenda Braxton in the premiere edition of her live music and talk show “Stars Tonight!” on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM.
Brady, Hurder, Salonga, Stroker, & More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS Photo
Brady, Hurder, Salonga, Stroker, & More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Broadway legends and emerging luminaries alike will lend their light in celebration at Broadway Backwards as they perform beloved songs from musical theater through the lens of the LGBTQ+ experience.
Raquel Welch Passes Away at 82 Photo
Raquel Welch Passes Away at 82
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Raquel Welch has passed away at 82. Mostly known for her work in television and film, Welch was seen on Broadway in the title role of Victor/Victoria. She originally made her Broadway debut as Tess Harding in Woman of the Year in 1981, a role that she also played on the production's national tour.

More Hot Stories For You


Lisa Lawer Post Named Interim Executive Director of Second Stage TheaterLisa Lawer Post Named Interim Executive Director of Second Stage Theater
February 15, 2023

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director) has announced that Lisa Lawer Post has been named Interim Executive Director at Second Stage Theater. Ms. Post will officially join the award-winning Broadway and Off-Broadway institution on February 27, 2023.   Current Executive Director Khady Kamara will depart the company at the end of the month.
Brenda Braxton to Host STARS TONIGHT! Live Talk Show, with First Guest Bebe Neuwirth, at The Green Room 42Brenda Braxton to Host STARS TONIGHT! Live Talk Show, with First Guest Bebe Neuwirth, at The Green Room 42
February 15, 2023

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award-nominated Broadway veteran Brenda Braxton in the premiere edition of her live music and talk show “Stars Tonight!” on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM.
Wayne Brady, Robyn Hurder, Anthony Rapp, Lea Salonga, Ali Stroker, and More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS LineupWayne Brady, Robyn Hurder, Anthony Rapp, Lea Salonga, Ali Stroker, and More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS Lineup
February 15, 2023

Broadway legends and emerging luminaries alike will lend their light in celebration at Broadway Backwards as they perform beloved songs from musical theater through the lens of the LGBTQ+ experience.
George Street Playhouse Announces Cast and Creative Team For THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, Directed By Colin HanlonGeorge Street Playhouse Announces Cast and Creative Team For THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, Directed By Colin Hanlon
February 15, 2023

George Street Playhouse (GSP) has announced its spring musical comedy event--the Broadway/Off-Broadway hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.  Performances of this fresh and newly conceived production begin March 14th and continue through April 9th at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Tickets are now on sale.
Listen: Betty Buckley, Baayork Lee & More Remember Dancer Timothy Scott in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIESListen: Betty Buckley, Baayork Lee & More Remember Dancer Timothy Scott in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIES
February 15, 2023

On the latest episode of Mobituaries, hosted by Mo Rocca, Broadway's best gather to remember the man who made Mr. Mistoffelees dance.
share