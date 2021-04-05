Harlem Week Announces Dates and Theme for 47th Annual Festival

"During 2020 while Harlem, New York City and the World were engulfed in a series of serious pandemics; our Board of Directors considered not producing HARLEM WEEK 2020. However, we realized that more than ever having HARLEM WEEK during the Covid-19 challenges of having to shelter in place and being isolated was extremely important to happen for Harlem, NYC and for the world. We were proud that with a renowned nationwide production team we were able to create a virtual event that allowed HARLEM WEEK to be experienced regionally, nationally and globally." said Lloyd Williams, Chairman of HARLEM WEEK. "Now in 2021 as we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel of the global pandemic HARLEM WEEK will this year showcase our international resilience as a community when we focus on our new theme, "Rebirth. Rebuild. Rejoice!"