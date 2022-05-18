Harlem Stage Presents Jason Diakité's A Drop of Midnight

Harlem Stage WaterWorks commissioned artist Jason "Timbuktu" Diakité performs his autobiographical theater project, A Drop of Midnight. With music and storytelling, Diakité shares his experiences growing up in Sweden as a person of color, born to American parents, who overcame issues of racism and identity to become one of Sweden's biggest hip-hop artists and best-selling authors. Directed by Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director of The National Black Theatre, who is also the dramaturg. Music composed and performed by Erik Hjärpe and The Rakiem Walker Project.