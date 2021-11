HUMBUG JITTERBUG to be Performed By The CompCord Big Band at City Winery

Humbug Jitterbug - The CompCord Big Band featuring guest soloist Valery Ponomarev, Tumpet (Jazz Messengers) and Gerry Brown, Drums (Stevie Wonder) is coming to City Winery, The Loft on Monday, November 29 at 7:30pm ET.

Composers:

John Clark, Dan Cooper, Louis Jordan, Melanie Mitrano/Gerson Galante, Ginka Mizuki, Carlos Castro Mora, Alon Nechushtan, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, David Taylor, Stefan Zeniuk.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE!

General Admission: $20

Stage Premier: $25