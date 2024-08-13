HUDSON VALLEY DANCE FESTIVAL Returns This October

World-class performances and the artistic spirit of the Hudson Valley region will converge in an awe-inspiring autumnal setting when Hudson Valley Dance Festival returns on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival will again transform a charming 19th-century warehouse set upon the banks of the Hudson River into an elegant and distinctive performance space. With a lineup highlighting works nurtured in and inspired by the rich artistic culture of the Hudson Valley, the festival will again have performances at 2 pm and 5 pm. This year’s festival shifts from its traditional Saturday performances to Sunday.

The annual festival is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets go on sale today at dradance.org/hvdance.

Festival proceeds help ensure that those living with HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses have access to lifesaving medications, counseling, healthy meals, housing and emergency assistance. The grants support essential social services in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including 13 organizations in the Hudson Valley. The professional dance community has access to this vital safety net of essential services through Broadway Cares’ annual support of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund).

Performers and choreographers will be announced later this month.

Tickets start at $40. Prime tickets are $125 and include a cocktail reception at Historic Catskill Point. Premium tickets at $275 include the cocktail reception and an exclusive dinner with the dancers. Leadership Supporter packages begin at $1,000 and include additional benefits. Get tickets at dradance.org/hvdance.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival began in 2013 as a single performance at Historic Catskill Point. It has since grown into a beloved annual dance experience for Hudson Valley region residents and visitors, raising $1.3 million through 10 iterations.

Among the 450 organizations supported nationwide by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are 13 in the Hudson Valley. The organizations include: Albany Damien Center in Albany; Alliance for Positive Health in Albany; Animalkind in Hudson; Catskill Food Pantry in Catskill; Columbia County Recovery Kitchen in Hudson; Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA in Hudson; The Community Hospice in Albany; Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston; Matthew 25 Food Pantry in Catskill; Rock Steady Farm in Millerton; Roe Jan Food Pantry in Hillsdale; TOUCH (Together Our Unity Can Heal) in Congers; and Troy Area United Ministries in Troy.

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide. For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org, at facebook.com/DRAdance.