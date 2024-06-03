HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Members and Writers to Join Annual ARTS FOR AUTISM Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On June 17, 2024, Arts for Autism will arrive at the New Amsterdam Theatre - home of the blockbuster Aladdin - for a one-night-only concert featuring a constellation of the biggest names on Broadway performing alongside the stars of tomorrow - student and community groups from across the nation. The event seeks to inspire compassion, kindness, and understanding. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will be administered via the A4A grant program.

In celebration of "How to Dance in Ohio" being the first show on Broadway to center autistic people and experiences, members of the neurodiverse cast and creative team will be joining the evening for a special tribute. Composer Jacob Yandura will be in attendance and cast members Haven Burton and Marina Pires will offer a performance of "Getting Ready for the Dance". HTDIO cast member Conor Tague will also perform in the concert and is an Arts for Autism alum from 2017.

As previously announced, the show is hosted by Broadway star and current Genie in Disney's Aladdin, Michael James Scott alongside esteemed Broadway performers Talia Suskauer, Brynn Williams, Kelvin Moon Loh, Libby Servais, John Michael Dias, Zachary Noah Piser, Miki Abraham and more. Tickets start at $49 and are on sale at: https://www.artsforautism.net/

Under the stewardship of an advisory board, funds raised at the concert will be distributed in $1,000 to $5,000 grants to organizations that improve the lives of people impacted by autism. Grants applications must be received no later than September 1, 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.artsforautism.net/

Arts for Autism is a production of Educational Travel Adventures and Believe NYC - two organizations that educate and enrich the lives of young people through performance and travel opportunities. It is produced by Jacque Carnahan and Michael Holzer, directed by Natalie Malotke with musical direction by Paul Staroba.