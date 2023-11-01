HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS – THE WINTRY MIX EDITION is Coming to Don't Tell Mama in December

HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS – THE WINTRY MIX EDITION is Coming to Don't Tell Mama in December

Join in  for a heartwarming and hilarious holiday spectacular, "Hope for the Holidays - The Wintry Mix Edition," as we take a nostalgic trip back to 1962 America with a twist in New York City's own Don't Tell Mama!! This year, the delightful and clueless TV hostess, Hope Henderson, along with her charismatic cabaret crew, are sure to melt your hearts and warm your spirits. You won't want to miss this unforgettable journey filled with love, laughter, and a dash of Christmas cocktails.

**Starring:**

- **Hope Henderson (Jo Brisbane):** Our charming but clueless TV hostess.

- **Misty Tinsel (Eden Casteel):** A radiant addition to the cast.

- **The Sugar Sisters - Candy (Ashley LaCroix) and Taffy (Jane Loutzenhiser):** The dynamic duo that will have you in stitches.

- **Binaca the Bartender (Jay Stewart):** The object of their affections in this quirky love quadrangle.

- And, of course, the one and only **Santa Claus**, here to save the day, just as he always does.

This entertaining and heartwarming production is set to the backdrop of 1962 America and features a delightful mix of familiar and obscure holiday tunes, performed with both heartfelt sincerity and a touch of irreverence. As the show unfolds, you'll witness jealousy and joy collide in a whirlwind of holiday festivities and Christmas cocktails.

The show is on tour and making its New York City debut at **Don't Tell Mama** on **December 3rd at 3 pm**. Don't miss your chance to experience this heartwarming fun holiday production as it arrives in the heart of the Big Apple.

Whether you're a fan of classic holiday songs or you enjoy a bit of irreverent humor, "Hope for the Holidays - The Wintry Mix Edition" promises to deliver an evening of entertainment that will leave you with a heart full of joy and a smile on your face.

Get your tickets now and prepare to mingle and jingle with this unforgettable cast of characters. Hope for the Holidays is a festive treat for the entire family and a perfect way to kick off the holiday season. Don't miss your chance to be part of this fantastic journey filled with love, laughter, and holiday spirit.

For tickets head over to the Don't Tell Mama website here:

Click Here




