HONK JR. Comes to The Secret Theatre

The Secret Academy presents Honk Jr by Anthony Drew & George Stiles, directed by Libby Perler, and produced by Richard Mazda. Performances are Nov 30 then Dec 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 10.

Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother's protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while, unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be.

Honk! JR. is a heartwarming celebration of being different that is sure to delight audiences of all ages with its sparkling wit, unique charm and memorable score. Witty and hilarious, but also deeply moving, Honk! JR. will treat your audiences to equal amounts of laughter and tears. Honk Jr is performed by the Secret Academy Juniors.

