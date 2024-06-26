HIPPEST TRIP- THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL Producer Wendell Pierce Says Show Is Coming to Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award- winner Wendell Pierce has announced that he has joined the producing team of the Broadway-aimed Hippest Trip- the Soul Train Musical!

Pierce revealed that he has joined the show, which he says is coming to Broadway, as an investing producer.

Pierce is a Tony Award-winning producer who took home honors for the 2012 Best Play, Clybourne Park. He earned his first acting nomination for his recent portrayal of Willie Loman in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

Hippest Trip – The Soul Train Musical has its world premiere at San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater in August 2023. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production here!

About HIPPEST TRIP- THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL

The acclaimed creative team of Hippest Trip includes two-time Tony Award-nominated playwright and MacArthur Genius Dominique Morisseau (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud; The Detroit Project; “Shameless”), Kenny Seymour (Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements), three-time Tony Award nominated and Obie Award winning choreographer Camille A. Brown (A.C.T.’s Toni Stone; Broadway’s for colored girls…), and acclaimed director and NAACP Image Award recipient Kamilah Forbes (Apollo Theater’s Executive Producer, Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me on HBO; By The Way, Meet Vera Stark). Rounding out the creative team are Jason Sherwood (Scenic Designer), Dede Ayite (Costume Designer), Jen Schriever (Lighting Designer), Jonathan Deans (Sound Designer), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Designer), Mia Neal (Wigs Designer), Jimmy Keys (Music Curator), and Sean Kana (Music Director), Zane Mark (Dance Music Arranger), X Casting / Victor Vazquez, CSA (Casting), Adesola Osakalumi (Associate Choreographer and Dance Consultant), Rickey Tripp (Associate Choreographer), Matthew Johnson Harris (Associate Director), Eryn Allen (Associate Music Director), Anixter Rice Music Service (Copyist), Randy Cohen (Keyboard Programmer), Ann James (Intimacy and Cultural Coordinator), Stori Ayers (Writer’s Associate), Kevin Bertolacci (Production Stage Manager), Shannon Hammons and Wesley Apfel (Assistant Stage Managers).

Journey back to 1971 Chicago, when Black entrepreneur and radio DJ Don Cornelius transformed the pop culture landscape by recognizing the lack of Black musical artists on television. Within a year, his local dance show went national and became one of the longest running shows in television history. Elegant, determined, and complicated, Cornelius set trends for nearly 40 years by giving a stage—and a camera—to the artists who created the soundtrack of multiple generations, and to the dancers, many of whom went on to became superstars.

About Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce is a Tony Award-nominee for his portrayal of Willie Loman in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, a reprisal of his Olivier-nominated portrayal from the London production. . He is an Obie Award-winning actor best known for his portrayals on HBO’s groundbreaking series “The Wire” and “Treme,” and “Suits” on USA. He currently stars in Amazon Prime’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” Other Broadway credits: The Boys of Winter, The Piano Lesson, Serious Money and Clybourne Park (Tony Award for Best Play, Producer). Off-Broadway: Broke-ology (Lincoln Center); ’Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Cymbeline, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Tartuffe (The Public Theater); Waiting for Godot, The Cherry Orchard (Classical Theater of Harlem); Brothers From the Bottom (Billie Holiday Theatre); Cost of Living (Williamstown, 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama); The Oedipus Cycle (Odeon of Herodes Atticus, Athens). Film: Ray, Selma, Malcolm X, Waiting to Exhale, Get on the Bus, Clemency (Sundance Grand Jury Prize), Burning Cane (Best Actor, Tribeca Film Festival). He is the narrator of Stanley Nelson and Lynne Robinson’s “Becoming Frederick Douglass” on PBS. He was a 1981 Presidential Scholar in the Arts. Training: The Juilliard School. He is a founding member of Black Theatre United.