Review: HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Toni Rembe Theatre

Soul Train, one of the longest running nationally syndicated variety shows, and its creator Don Cornelius are the subject of this Broadway bound musical backed by some heavy players. The anticipation was running high and the star-studded audience ready to boogie. Unfortunately, the sensational dance numbers and wild costumes can’t save the train wreck of a book surprisingly provided by two-time Tony-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau (Ain’t Too Proud- The Life and Times of the Temptations, The Detroit Project).

The problem in chronicling the history of the show, from its beginnings in the turbulent civil rights era of the 1960’s to Cornelius’ suicide decades later is in editing what to include and what not. This train is bloated with too many cars and the engine stalls with too much emphasis on Cornelius’ personal struggles and the history of dance styles through the show’s history.

The unflattering characterization of Cornelius, played by Quentin Earl Darrington, is mainly an unsympathetic, self-absorbed tyrant and hard to root for. Obsessed with his legacy, he neglects his family, treats the dancers with disdain and his assistant with imperial authority. Darrington is either justifying his actions or haranguing everyone, including his loyal son.

There’s so much information presented; the struggle to transport the Chicago show to national syndication, his struggle to book name acts, the need for a major advertiser, his competition with American Bandstand and his personal struggles with divorce and his brain tumors, each with musical numbers attached that inflate the running time to two hours thirty.

There are some positives here: wonderful performances by featured dancers, a strong performance by Amber Iman as Cornelius’ right hand woman Pam Brown, Angela Birchett’s portrayal of Delores Cornelius, Sidney Dupont as Tony Cornelius, the eye-popping costumes by two-time Tony-nominated Dede Ayite, and the choreography of three-time Tony nominated Camille A. Brown.

As this is a world premiere, there’s time to re-think, re-adjust and clean up the storyline before its arrival on Broadway. Soul Train holds an iconic status for its innovation and presentation of African American culture and its importance deserves a near perfect tribute.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne & Alessandra Mello