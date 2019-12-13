HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES: THE SPECIAL to Debut on ABC Owned TV Stations & Disney+

Click Here for More Articles on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Nearly 14 years after the debut of Disney Channel's massively popular sensation "High School Musical," the beloved movie and its newest extension, the critically acclaimed, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" for Disney+, are the subject of a special telecast, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special," to be presented beginning SATURDAY, DEC. 14, on ABC owned television stations and FRIDAY, DEC. 20, on Disney+.

The special takes viewers to the "High School Musical" set during filming in 2005, including archived video from the "Zac Cam" behind the scenes as filmed by Zac Efron with Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman, Alyson Reed and Olesya Rulin. In addition, actor Lucas Grabeel ("High School Musical") offers words of wisdom for the new series cast and makes an exciting announcement about the episode premiering Friday, Dec. 27. Plus, actor Corbin Bleu and Disney Legend Kenny Ortega, director/choreographer, talk about their shared Wildcat experience as they meet the new cast and fondly reminisce about stadium concerts and more.

The telecast also highlights the start of something new-the 2019 music recordings for original and new songs-and the start of filming in iconic locations inside Salt Lake City's East High hallways, gymnasium and theater room with the charismatic new cast, including Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

Also, Tim Federle, the new series creator and executive producer, discusses "Just For A Moment," a song written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett for an episode debuting Jan. 3.

Other fun Wildcat moments in the special include recollections from Joshua Bassett who, at age 8, played in a local theater production of "High School Musical," Olivia Rodrigo talking about her Troy and Gabriella dolls at age 6, and Sofia Wylie about winning a contest to attend the red carpet premiere of "High School Musical 3" at age 5. The new cast members are also interviewed between takes as they film the new series and as they took the stage for the first time at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim last summer.

Kevin Williams is the executive producer of the special. Clayton Cogswell is the director and Nadine Della Pelle is the supervising producer. "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special" is a production of Digomind Productions.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special" will be presented as follows (check local listings):

Saturday, Dec. 14, on WTVD-TV Raleigh (1:00 p.m. EST), KFSN-TV Fresno (5:00 p.m. PST) and KABC-TV Los Angeles (6:30 p.m. PST)

Friday, Dec. 20, on Disney+

Wednesday, Dec. 25, on WPVI-TV Philadelphia (12:00 noon EST) and KGO-TV San Francisco (7:30 p.m. EST)

Saturday, Dec. 28, on KTRK-TV Houston (10:30 a.m. CST), WLS-TV Chicago (4:30 p.m. CST) and WABC-TV New York (7:00 p.m. EST)

New episodes of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premiere Fridays, only on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Disney+ / Fred Hayes





