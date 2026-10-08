HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Host Costume Contest

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody will host a special Halloween performance on Friday, October 30 at 7:00PM where fans are encouraged to come dressed as characters from the show for a chance to win special prizes. Come as Shane, Ilya, Susan, a puck, or your favorite obscure reference from the show! Costumes will be judged on stage by the cast post-performance.

Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the production has recouped and been extended three times and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club through Sunday, January 17.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

Relive all of the moments from the show that made you wet (with tears) up close on the small-stage by an incredible cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2. Sporting a bop-infused score, scene-stealing cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps absolutely no one can keep track of, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and probably saying, "....Girl!"

Because with love, sometimes it comes when you least expect it... and sometimes, it comes hands-free. So, grab a Canada Dry and join us for this hot and steamy romp!

The current cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Ilya Rozanov' and Troy Iwata as 'Shane Hollander,' with Ryann Redmond, Shelby Acosta and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, and Aaron Alcaraz, Dean Cestari and Sujaya Sunkara as standbys.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 11 Hrs 22 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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