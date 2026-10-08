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HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Host Costume Contest

Come as Shane, Ilya, Susan, a puck, or your favorite obscure reference from the show! Costumes will be judged on stage by the cast post-performance.

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HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Host Costume Contest

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody will host a special Halloween performance on Friday, October 30 at 7:00PM where fans are encouraged to come dressed as characters from the show for a chance to win special prizes. Come as Shane, Ilya, Susan, a puck, or your favorite obscure reference from the show! Costumes will be judged on stage by the cast post-performance.

Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the production has recouped and been extended three times and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club through Sunday, January 17. 

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. 

Relive all of the moments from the show that made you wet (with tears) up close on the small-stage by an incredible cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2. Sporting a bop-infused score, scene-stealing cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps absolutely no one can keep track of, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and probably saying, "....Girl!"  

Because with love, sometimes it comes when you least expect it... and sometimes, it comes hands-free. So, grab a Canada Dry and join us for this hot and steamy romp! 

The current cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Ilya Rozanov' and Troy Iwata as 'Shane Hollander,' with Ryann Redmond, Shelby Acosta and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, and Aaron Alcaraz, Dean Cestari and Sujaya Sunkara as standbys. 

The creative team for Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody includes Dylan MarcAurele (Book, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations), Alan Kliffer (Direction), Brooke & Tiffany Engen (Choreography), Mateo Chavez Lewis (Music Direction), Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Brendan McCann (Costume Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), Germán Martinez (Sound Design), and Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator/Sensitivity Specialist). Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting

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More on this show: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Host Pride Events in June · 5/28/2026




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