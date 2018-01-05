HARRY POTTER's Evanna Lynch to Reprise Role in Enda Walsh's DISCO PIGS at Irish Rep

Irish Repertory Theatre and Tara Finney Productions will present the 20th Anniversary Production of Enda Walsh's breakthrough play DISCO PIGS.

Directed by John Haidar (Last of the Boys), DISCO PIGS begins performances on January 5, 2018 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night set for January 9, 2018, and will run through February 18, 2018.

Tickets are on sale now through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

Marking the 20th anniversary of its explosive British debut, Tara Finney Productions' Disco Pigs had a critically-acclaimed run at London's Trafalgar Studios in the summer of 2017, starring Evanna Lynch (Harry Potter films, My Name is Emily) and Colin Campbell (Dublin by Lamplight, Through A Glass Darkly). Both actors will make their US stage debuts with the Irish Rep production.

Born at the same time on the same day in the same hospital, Pig and Runt have been inseparable ever since. They speak in their own language, play by their own rules, and create a world for themselves in which boundaries blur between truth and illusion. Until, on their seventeenth birthday, they discover something more. As night falls, and the disco and drink take hold, they spiral violently out of control.

Enda Walsh's breathtaking breakthrough play, Disco Pigs, "didn't so much debut at the 1997 Edinburgh Fringe as erupt there" (The Guardian) and it was awarded both the George Devine Award and the Stewart Parker Award. Walsh's other accolades include the Caméra d'Or for his screenplay for Hunger and the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for Once. The play was adapted into the 2001 film of the same name starring Cillian Murphy and Elaine Cassidy.

The creative team for DISCO PIGS includes set and costume designer Richard Kent (Man to Man, BAM), lighting designer Elliot Griggs (Pomona, Royal National Theatre, London), sound designer Giles Thomas (Outside Mullingar, Theatre Royal Bath), and movement director Naomi Said (Beginning, Royal National Theatre, London).

