HARLEM HAFLA Returns for 8th Year Celebrating Bellydance and Dancers of Color

Harlem Hafla, the beloved bellydance festival that centers and celebrates dancers of Color, will return for its 8th edition on Saturday, June 28, with a full day of workshops and an evening performance at the Robert F. Smith Center for the Performing Arts at Riverbank State Park.
Hosted by Harlem-based teacher, performer, and troupe director Brandy Asmara, this year’s event will feature acclaimed international headliner Rachid Alexander, a master male bellydancer known for fusing traditional Middle Eastern dance with a bold, modern edge. Alexander, who has built a devoted global following, will also lead workshops during the day — a rare opportunity to learn from a male performer of Color in a field where such voices are often underrepresented.
The evening showcase, running from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, will highlight a wide-ranging lineup of dancers and styles, promising an exciting, soul-stirring celebration of movement, heritage, and identity. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at harlemhafla.com.
Rooted in Harlem and in the belief that bellydance is a powerful, ancient art that transcends cultural divides, Harlem Hafla continues to affirm its mission: to elevate, support, and spotlight dancers of Color in a genre where they have too often been sidelined. The word hafla, meaning “gathering” in Arabic, perfectly encapsulates the spirit of this annual community celebration.
