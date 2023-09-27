HAMILTON's Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman Are Expecting a Child

The pair took to social media to share photos with the caption, "we can’t wait to meet you."

By: Sep. 27, 2023

HAMILTON's Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman Are Expecting a Child

Hamilton alumni Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are expecting a baby! The pair first met performing together in Hamilton in 2015, and will now welcome their first child together.

The pair took to social media to share photos with the caption, "we can’t wait to meet you."

Check out the photos below!

About Daveed Diggs

Diggs is the vocalist of the experimental hip hop group Clipping, and in 2015, he originated the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the musical Hamilton, for which he won a 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. Along with the main cast of Hamilton, he was awarded a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in the same year.

Since leaving Hamilton, he played a recurring role in the television series Black-ish (2016–2018) and co-starred in the films Wonder (2017), Velvet Buzzsaw (2019) and The Little Mermaid (2023). Diggs also wrote, produced, and starred in the 2018 film Blindspotting, which earned him a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead; he acted as creator, writer, and executive producer on the 2021 spin-off sequel television series of the same name, in which he also reprised his role as a guest. As of 2020, he stars in the television adaptation of Snowpiercer. In 2021, he received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in the Disney+ live stage recording of Hamilton which was released in 2020. He most recently lent his voice to the live-action Disney film The Little Mermaid, as Sebastian.

About Emmy Raver-Lampman

Raver-Lampman began her career working in musical theater, and has performed in various Broadway and national touring productions such as Hair, Jekyll & Hyde, Wicked, and Hamilton. She has played Allison Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy since 2019. She also starred as a voice actor in the series Central Park.



Recommended For You