HAMILTON Alum Javier Munoz Offers Aid to Face Mask Shortage

As Covid-19 continues to sweep the nation, hospital resources are quickly becoming scarce, with many requesting face masks for the safety of healthcare workers,

Hamilton-alum, Javier Munoz, has joined those answering the call for hospital supplies, volunteering the help of Broadway wardrobe artists and vans prepared to transport supplies to hospitals in need.

Hi @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayorsOffice @NYCSpeakerCoJo I've 100-200 Broadway wardrobe artists ready to go; vans ready to transport supplies to them & finished masks to whatever distribution site you say. I can't reach ANY of you. If hospitals need masks PLEASE RESPOND. Broadway is ready - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) March 21, 2020

The actor is currently in touch with the office of New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, to aid in the effort.

Today was the culmination of 2 days of effort to see how I might contribute. The most beautiful part is to witness how much people want to help. Help truly is always there. Sometimes all we need to do is help fit the pieces together. But truly, people are incredible. #gnight - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) March 22, 2020

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has also pointed to union members from theatrical wardrobe departments across the country as a workforce for the shortage.

Atlanta's Alliance Theatre announced earlier this week that their wardrobe team is currently creating face masks for Georgia hospitals.

Fashion designer, Christian Siriano and his sewing team are currently at work on hospital masks. Hospital dramas such as Chicago Med, THE RESIDENT and GREY'S ANATOMY have also begun donating surgical masks and gloves from their props departments.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You