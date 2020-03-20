Costume Artists at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre Make Hospital Masks

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to shortages nationwide in the supply of face masks at hospitals. In response, artists at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre's costume shop are working to sew masks that will be distributed to Georgia hospitals.

Although the Alliance Theatre remains closed to support the call to limit public gatherings, artists are continuing to work from home to produce the masks. Masks will go to Emory Healthcare and others.

The Alliance is also streaming its most recent production, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience by Mo Willems through March 29.

More information on theIR digital offerings is available at www.alliancetheatre.org/digital.

Alliance Theatre is the recipient of the 2007 Tony Award for Regional Theatre.





