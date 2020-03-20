IATSE, Christian Siriano, and More Offer Aid to Face Mask Shortage

As Covid-19 continues to sweep the nation, hospital resources are quickly becoming scarce, with many requesting face masks for the safety of healthcare workers,

Following the lead of fashion designer, Christian Siriano, who offered up the services of his sewing team, is The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, who pointed to their union members from theatrical wardrobe departments across the country as a workforce for the shortage.

There are theatrical wardrobe shops that can knock these out in virtually every US City. Say the word and we'll fire up the sewing machines. https://t.co/4LUjNqlQIb - IATSE (@IATSE) March 20, 2020

As the pandemic closes theaters throughout the country, other costume departments have answered the call for face masks. Earlier today, Atlanta's Alliance Theatre announced that their team is currently creating face masks for Georgia hospitals.

Check out Siriano's team below as they experiment with prototypes which the designer says will hopefully be available soon:

We will be making a few versions of this in order to help as many people as we can. Here is the process so we can get a perfect fit. More to come thank you everyone we hope to get these to the right people ASAP pic.twitter.com/Pow7H4D0xT - Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

Prototypes are happening more updates by next week. pic.twitter.com/xBPqFtiX0E - Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020





