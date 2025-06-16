HAMILTON 10th Anniversary Summer Events Set at Hudson Yard

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of the celebrated original cast performance at this year’s Tony Awards, Hudson Yards is partnering with Hamilton to celebrate the Broadway phenomenon’s 10th anniversary.

This summer, for a limited time, guests may experience a series of exclusive and unforgettable free events at the Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards—designed to immerse fans in the world of Hamilton like never before.

From a high-energy dance masterclass with familiar faces to a cast talkback and interactive family concert, this one-of-a-kind series marks Hamilton’s debut at Hudson Yards, offering a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans of all ages to engage directly with members of the cast, both past and present. Find out more about Hamilton’s exclusive event series at Hudson Yards HERE.

Upcoming events include:

Dance Masterclass with Hamilton – Tuesday, June 17, 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Take center stage with Hamilton Dance Co-Captain Chloe Campbell in this hour-long masterclass where you’ll learn choreography from one of the show’s most iconic numbers. No Broadway experience required—just a passion for music, movement, and the magic of Hamilton. Class size is limited. RSVP required.

Moderated Talkback with Hamilton company members – Tuesday, July 22, 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Hear directly from the team who shaped Hamilton into a cultural phenomenon. Past and present cast members—including Miguel Cervantes, Hannah Cruz, Thayne Jasperson, and Edred Utomi—will come together for a behind-the-scenes conversation about their journey with the production, from its early days to its legacy.

Family Concert & Rhythms Class with Mozart for Munchkins and Hamilton – Saturday, August 16, 11 AM - 12 PM

Join Mozart for Munchkins as they celebrate Hamilton with a joyful, family-friendly concert. Special guest Ian Weinberger, Hamilton’s Associate Music Director, will lead kids in a playful exploration of the beats that drive the show. It’s the perfect introduction to one of Broadway’s most iconic hits—fun, hands-on, and completely one-of-a-kind.

About Hamilton:

The Tony Awards recently celebrated the extraordinary legacy of Hamilton with a special cast reunion, marking ten years since it first took Broadway by storm and redefined the cultural landscape. At the 70th Annual Tony Awards, Hamilton made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including Best Musical. The show went on to receive the Grammy® Award, Olivier Award, Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Most recently, its Original Broadway Cast Recording became the first in history to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical. The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc