HAMILTEN: A DECADE OF LEGACY Comes to The Green Room 42 in April

The Green Room 42 will present HamilTen: A Decade of Legacy, a spectacular 10th-anniversary tribute to Hamilton, celebrating the music, the legacy, and the revolution that redefined Broadway.

Co-directed and produced by Dakare Chatman and Jamiel T. Burkhart, in collaboration with MilkyWay Theatre Company, and musically directed by Kevin Du, this one-night-only event features a dynamic cast of up-and-coming BIPOC stars bringing the iconic score to life.

From the pulse-pounding beats of My Shot to the soaring ballads of Burn and One Last Time, this production pays homage to Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking work, backed by a full live band, complete with strings in true Hamilton fashion.

FEATURING:

Alexander Hamilton - Dakare Chatman

Eliza Hamilton - Trinity Colvin

Aaron Burr - Jordan Aaron Hall

Angelica Schuyler - Faye Beane

George Washington - Xavier Cornell

Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson - Jamiel T. Burkhart

Hercules Mulligan/James Madison - Matte

John Laurens/Philip Hamilton - Jayden Murphy

Peggy Schuyler - Josephine McGehee

Maria Reynolds - Chantal Bonitto

King George III - Mikeal Campbell

Ensemble: Annika Nelson, Toni Huegel, Tahlia Tah, Joshua Walters.

HamilTen: A Decade of Legacy plays at The Green Room 42 on April 6, 2025, at 7 PM. Tickets start at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are also available. Tickets and more information can be found at www.thegreenroom42.com.

To celebrate this special event, the cast will be performing a promo set in front of The Richard Rodgers Theatre, home of Hamilton. We invite all media outlets to cover this historic tribute as we bring Hamilton's legacy to the very doorstep where it all began.

ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 is a sophisticated cabaret venue renowned for its vibrant and diverse programming. Recognized by The New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot", lauded by Playbill as "The Place for New Musicals", and celebrated by Time Out New York for hosting the "Best Cabaret Show of 2024", The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of New York City's theatrical nightlife.

The venue offers a thoughtfully curated lineup of intimate live performances, featuring established stars and emerging talent across theater, music, and entertainment. With no food or drink minimum and affordable ticket options, The Green Room 42 fosters an inclusive and accessible experience for all audiences, cultivating a welcoming and dynamic cabaret community.

Notable past performers include Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Bowen Yang, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Jennifer Simard, Judy Kuhn, Kevin Chamberlin, Melissa Errico, Alice Ripley, and many more. The Green Room 42 continues to be a vibrant space where audiences can experience a wide range of performances, from Broadway legends to rising stars.