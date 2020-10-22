HAIRSPRAY Stars Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret-Winokur Reunite to Help Mock Trump
Welcome to the 50s! The Tony-winning stars of Hairspray step back in time to troll Trump with filmmaker, Cathryn Michon.
Tony-winning Hairspray stars, Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur, have joined filmmaker Cathryn Michon for a video trolling Trump over his losses in the demographic of 'suburban housewives.'
"I am one of the 'Suburban Housewives!' about whom Donald Trump has been insult-tweeting all these months because clearly, he thinks we stepped out of a 1950's time machine and spend our time vacuuming in pearls and being terrified of people of color," told Entertainment Weekly.
She continues, "My fellow June Cleavers and I are going to turn this election against Trump, as long as we show up at the polls. Because if there's one thing we suburban housewives can do, it's clean up a damn mess. You're welcome! Please enjoy this video starring a couple of my fellow (Tony-winning) housewives."
Check out the full video here!
Based on John Water's cult classic film, with a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, Hairspray won eight Tony Awards during its Broadway run with over 2,500 performances from August 2002 to January 2009.
After also winning awards in London's West End, the family-friendly musical's international tour brought it fame and a frenetic following worldwide, as has the hugely successful major motion picture in 2007 starring John Travolta and Zac Efron, and subsequent live TV broadcast starring Jennifer Hudson presented by NBC in 2016.
