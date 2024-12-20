HADESTOWN: LIVE FROM LONDON Limited-Edition Vinyl Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hadestown: Live from London – the original London cast album for Tony and Grammy Award-winning “Best Musical” Hadestown – has been released as a limited-edition deluxe gatefold “pop-up” vinyl today, Friday, December 20. The album was released in digital formats on Friday, December 6 and on CD Friday, December 13. The digital album can be experienced in surround sound via one of the very first dedicated Dolby Atmos mixes to be created for a West End musical. A standard black vinyl edition is due next year. Hadestown: Live from London recently cracked the Top 10 on Billboard’s “Cast Album” sales chart, debuting at #9.

Hadestown: Live from London was recorded during a live performance of Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre in London on August 25, 2024. This album was produced by Grammy winners David Lai, Todd Sickafoose, and Anaïs Mitchell. This recording represents the Olivier-nominated Original Cast of the London West End production of Hadestown.



Hadestown: Live from London features Dónal Finn (Orpheus), Grace Hodgett Young (Eurydice), Zachary James (Hades), Melanie La Barrie (Hermes) Gloria Onitiri (Persephone) Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne, and Allie Daniel (Fates), Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short (Workers), with Lucinda Buckley, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, Ediz Mahmut, Miriam Nyarko, Brianna Ogunbawo, and Simon Oskarsson as swings.



The Hadestown: Live from London deluxe gatefold vinyl is available for pre-order exclusively from the official store and comes in a hand-numbered limited edition of just 3,000 copies complete with a unique pop-up scene featuring the London cast and stage set. The standard vinyl edition will be released in early 2025. Both vinyl versions feature 47 minutes of highlights from the show, pressed on 140g black vinyl, packaged in a 3mm sleeve. They contain a 6-page booklet, which includes a synopsis, credits and exclusive production photos.



The compact disc and digital editions include more than 20 minutes of additional music featuring five songs exclusive to those formats. The CD is packaged in an 8-page booklet containing a synopsis, credits, exclusive production photos, and an exclusive essay by Hadestown creator Anaïs Mitchell.



“The vast majority of what’s on the record comes from their very final show,” comments Mitchell. “There is something about it, it’s not perfect, it is a record of what was happening in a room on a night and you can feel that. You can hear the performers are kind of performing for each other as much as for the audience. And the audience is having a sort of meta experience of experiencing the story and also experiencing the real people that are on stage having a transition moment in their lives. So it’s very special, I think. There’s a few recordings of this show now, but this one is unlike any other one. I’m just so grateful that the original West End cast is going to have a little taste of immortality.”



Hadestown is the winner of 8 Tony Awards including “Best Score” and “Best Musical,” and Grammy Award for “Best Musical Theatre Album.” The show continues its critically acclaimed run in London’s West End, five years after its sold-out engagement at The National Theatre in 2018. Hadestown celebrated its 5th anniversary on Broadway in April 2024, and is currently among the top 50 longest running shows in Broadway history (and still moving up the list).



Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album. Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical. The show’s journey to Broadway began a decade ago, with Mitchell’s Grammy-nominated 2010 concept album featuring guest vocals by Ani DiFranco, Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), Ben Knox Miller (The Low Anthem), and more.



Before arriving on the West End, Hadestown opened on Broadway in 2019 – where it’s still playing over 5 years later – and had fully staged productions at Manhattan’s New York Theatre Workshop, Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre, and London’s National Theatre.



Hadestown now holds the record for the highest grossing musical and longest running show in the Lyric Theatre’s 100-year history. Demand for tickets continues to grow, with advance bookings currently available in the UK and Broadway into September 2025.

