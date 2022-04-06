Grey Henson, James Monroe Iglehart & More Will Appear in GIRLS5EVA Season Two

Click Here for More Articles on GIRLS5EVA

Grey Henson, James Monroe Iglehart, Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, Andrew Rannells, Daniel Breaker, and more have joined the second season of Girls5Eva. The new season will premiere May 5 on Peacock.

Peacock's Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed comedy series Girls5Eva, from Emmy Award-winning screenwriter, showrunner and producer Meredith Scardino and Universal Television, casts un4gettable guest stars in season 2.

A one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that was churned through the pop music machine reunites to give their dreams another shot. This time they'll try again on their own terms.

Season two will feature Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show), Chad L. Coleman (The Wire, The Walking Dead), Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers), Grey Henson (Mean Girls the Musical, A Journal For Jordan), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Hoda Kotb (TODAY, NBC News), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), John Lutz (30 Rock, Sisters), Judy Gold (Better Things, Search Party), Mario Cantone (And Just Like That, Sex and the City), Pat Battle (NBC New York), Piter Marek (The Blacklist, Ugly Betty), and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs, Mean Girls).

They join the previously announced Amy Sedaris (Strangers with Candy, Elf) and Neil Flynn (Mean Girls, Scrubs).

The returning guest cast will feature Andrew Rannells (The Boys in the Band, The Prom), Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), Daniel Breaker (Billions, Mozart in the Jungle), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls the Musical), Janine Brito (Wine Country, Girls5Eva), Jeremiah Craft (Bill & Ted Face the Music, Luke Cage), Jonathan Hadary (Intolerable Cruelty, Veep), and Julius Conceicao (Girls5Eva).

Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), Jeff Richmond, David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stranger) will also serve as executive producers. Girls5Eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.