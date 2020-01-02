Greta Gerwig Reveals She is Working on a Musical With Tap Dancing
Greta Gerwig is currently in the spotlight for directing the film Little Women. But, she has revealed that she has another project up her sleeve - a musical!
Gerwig recently chatted with Variety's The Big Ticket podcast about working on Little Women, where she spilled the beans about the project. She didn't reveal many details about this mystery musical, but she did hint that there could be tap dancing involved.
"One thing I feel that the world is really missing right now is tap dancing," she said. "I'm just going to say that."
We're definitely looking forward to see what she has in store!
Read more on Variety, and listen to the full interview below:
Since the early 2010s, Gerwig has collaborated with her partner Noah Baumbach on several films, including Greenberg (2010), Frances Ha (2012), for which she received a Golden Globe Award nomination, and Mistress America (2015). She has also appeared in the films Damsels in Distress (2011), To Rome with Love (2012), Maggie's Plan (2015), Jackie (2016), and 20th Century Women (2016).
