Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Second Night at Radio City Music Hall with the Colorado Symphony

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov has added a second night at New York’s historic Radio City Music Hall with the Colorado Symphony due to overwhelming demand. The initial headline performance on Thursday, January 30, sold out within just one hour of public on-sale, prompting the addition of a second show on Friday, January 31.

The symphony will be led by renowned conductor Christopher Dragon. Isakov, his band, and the symphony will be playing fan-favorites from their collaborative album, Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony. Tickets for the newly added January 31 show will be available for general on-sale this Friday, August 22 at 10:00am ET. Full details can be found here.

The news comes on the heels of Isakov’s recently completed orchestra tour, where he performed a sold-out tour with renowned symphony orchestras across the U.S., including the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Nashville Symphony Orchestra at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, the Chicago Philharmonic at the Auditorium Theatre, three nights with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra at Boettcher Hall in Denver, and more.

Currently on his headline tour, Isakov is set to play two sold-out shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre this Labor Day weekend, with additional stops including sold-out nights at Boise’s Morrison Center and Salt Lake City’s Red Butte Garden, as well as upcoming performances at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl and more. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Isakov has garnered over 1 billion streams to date. Additionally, Isakov collaborated on recently released songs with Noah Kahan, Nathaniel Rateliff, Shovels & Rope, and Jeremiah Fraites (of The Lumineers).

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 19—Minneapolis, MN—Surly Brewing Festival Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater*

August 22—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point* (SOLD OUT)

August 23—Shelburne, VT—Shelburne Museum* (SOLD OUT)

August 24—Lewiston, NY—ArtPark*

August 26—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion*

August 27—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant* (SOLD OUT)

August 28—Kansas City, MO—The Midland Theatre*

August 31—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

September 1—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

September 4—Salt Lake City, UT—Red Butte Garden~ (SOLD OUT)

September 5—Boise, ID—Morrison Center~ (SOLD OUT)

September 6—Carnation, WA—Remlinger Farms~

September 7—Troutdale, OR—Edgefield~

September 9—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Pavilion†

September 11—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre†

September 12—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl†

September 13—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 12—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Festival

October 15—Amsterdam, NL—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

October 16—Amsterdam, NL—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Amsterdam, NL—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

October 19—Dublin, IE—3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

October 20—Dublin, IE—3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

October 22—Glasgow, U.K.—O2 Academy

October 23—Manchester, U.K.—Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 24—Bristol, U.K.—Bristol Beacon

October 25—London, U.K.—Eventin Apollo

January 30—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall# (SOLD OUT)

January 31—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall#

*with special guests Ocie Elliott

+with special guest Leif Vollebekk

~with special guest Dean Johnson

†with special guest Josiah and the Bonnevilles

#with the Colorado Symphony

Photo credit: Rebecca Caridad