Greenwich House To Host Virtual 'Taste Of Greenwich House'

On Tuesday, May 11 at 8 PM, Greenwich House will host Taste of Greenwich House, a virtual benefit to support the nonprofit's community programs-and local restaurants hit hard by COVID.

The virtual, interactive tour of the Village will celebrate the neighborhood and its rebuilding after the devastation of the pandemic. In prior years, restaurants generously donated food for the event. Given the catastrophic impact COVID has had on the food industry-restaurant employment dropped by over 70 percent last spring-Greenwich House will donate a portion of the proceeds from this year's event to local restaurants and their workers.

The event, produced by Erich Bergen of 6W Entertainment, will be hosted by actor Javier MuÃ±oz (In The Heights, Hamilton) and feature appearances by actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Lion King), designer Diane Von Furstenberg, interior designers and television personalities Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (Nate & Jeremiah by Design), Tony Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), actor Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) and honor New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. The evening will feature performances by Brandee Younger and Shaina Taub.

Attendees will have the opportunity to peek inside the kitchens of famous chefs, visit iconic landmarks, see fabulous performances and win a gift card to a local restaurant-all while supporting Greenwich House's programs for children, families, adults, and seniors. The event will also feature reflections from our students, staff, and program participants themselves on the challenges and triumphs of the past year at Greenwich House.

"We're thrilled to reimagine our annual fundraising event to be about the resilience, diversity and vibrancy of our community-within our organization and the Village as a whole," says Darren Bloch, Chief Executive Officer of Greenwich House. "This pandemic has taught us that we must lean on each other, which is why we are proud to support local restaurants and their employees, in addition to our arts, education, and social service programs for New Yorkers of all ages."

Greenwich House programs include the Music School, Pottery, Youth Community Center, Children's Safety Project, Chemical Dependency Program, Methadone Maintenance & Treatment Program, Senior Community Centers & Services, Senior Health and Consultation Center, and the Barrow Street Nursery School.

Restaurant partners include local institutions like Abigail's Kitchen, Ben and Jack's Steakhouse, Berber Street Food, Calle Dao, Cowgirl, dell'anima, Left Bank, Li-Lac Chocolates, Little Owl, Market Table, Murray's Cheese, One if By Land Two if By Sea, Poulet Sans Tete, Rafele NYC, Rafele Rye, Saar, Solaro, Tangra Masala, The Clam, The Meatball Shop, and Tio Pepe.

Community partners and sponsors who are helping to bring the event to life include Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, Little Island, NYForever, Tech:NYC, Village Alliance, Susquehanna International Group, CLAWS Foundation, Google, Cushman & Wakefield, Coordinated Compliance Solutions, IFC Center, and Network Doctor.